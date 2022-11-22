Charges filed against suspect in death of 9-month-old Merced baby

Daveon Motshwane was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the death of Darius King Grigsby.

A Merced mother is sharing her heartbreak after her baby boy was shot to death last week. Darius King Grigsby was killed in a drive-by shooting.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against the suspect in the death of a nine-month-old baby in Merced.

On Monday, the Merced County District Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old Daveon Motshwane with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the death of Darius King Grigsby.

Darius was killed in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 9 while being pushed in a stroller by his mother, Monica Ayala, and a friend.

Motshwane was arrested in Gilroy. Police say he is a gang member.

A 17-year-old was also arrested for allegedly driving the car during the shooting. Prosecutors say details of any charges he's facing will be kept confidential due to his age.

Baby Darius was laid to rest this past weekend.

