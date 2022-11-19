Merced mother speaks out after arrest in connection to baby's death

The baby's mother, Monica Ayala, says she is happy police made an arrest. Authorities believe Darius was not the intended target.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced mother is sharing her heartbreak after her baby boy was shot to death last week.

9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was killed in a drive-by shooting.

On Friday, the family gathered at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home for the viewing of Darius, remembering him for his smile and for being a blessing to the entire family.

It was in broad daylight last Wednesday when Baby Darius was being pushed in his stroller by his mother, who was walking along 12th street in Merced with a friend when shots were fired. The shooter took off.

On Thursday, authorities arrested the alleged shooter in Gilroy.

18-year-old Daveon Motshwane, who police say is also a gang member, is facing several felony charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and several gang enhancement charges.

The baby's mother, Monica Ayala, says she is happy police made an arrest.

"I'm thankful that he's getting justice so far," she said. "That's what I've been wanting for him -- justice. I'm just glad everybody came today to show love. That's all I want is justice for my son."

Authorities believe Darius was not the intended target.

After viewing several witnesses, detectives say they were able to identify a motive, saying they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation with the male victim at the scene before the incident happened.

Detectives are still working on getting the family justice as they are also still investigating if there were additional people in the car during that shooting.

Funeral services will be at Stratford Evans Funeral Home Saturday at 2 pm.