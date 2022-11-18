Merced PD confirms arrest made in death of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby

Detectives don't believe 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was the intended target.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police department confirms an arrest has been made in the shooting death of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby.

On Nov. 9, Darius's mother and her friend were walking down the street, pushing the baby boy in a stroller when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired toward the three of them. At least one of the bullets hit and killed Darius.

The shooter took off.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.