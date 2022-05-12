fashion

These dirty, tattered-looking Balenciaga shoes cost nearly $2,000

Only 100 pairs of these shoes will be available to buy.
Balenciaga launched its new Paris sneaker this week, and images of the shoes have people talking.

The high-top sneakers look old, tattered and dirty.

The price tag for the roughed-up sneakers - $1,850!

The fashion house clarified these photos are the limited-edition versions.

Balenciaga says the still-life portraits 'suggest that Paris sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime.'

Meanwhile, the non-limited edition, and less rough versions, cost between $500 and $700.
