These dirty, tattered-looking Balenciaga shoes cost nearly $2,000

Balenciaga launched its new Paris sneaker this week, and images of the shoes have people talking.The high-top sneakers look old, tattered and dirty.The price tag for the roughed-up sneakers - $1,850!The fashion house clarified these photos are the limited-edition versions.Balenciaga says the still-life portraits 'suggest that Paris sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime.'Only 100 pairs of these shoes will be available to buy.Meanwhile, the non-limited edition, and less rough versions, cost between $500 and $700.