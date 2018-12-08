ROBBERY

Baskin-Robbins worker bravely unarms robber after he pulls a knife

EMBED </>More Videos

Bakin Robbins bravely dearms robber after he pulls a knife

A clever move behind the counter helped a pair of Baskin-Robbins employees take on a suspect in Washington.

"We watched it after and I was like, Oh my gosh, you fought him!" Leslie says she was ready to assist a customer who walked in when he reached over the counter and held a knife to her stomach demanding cash.

That is when her co-worker calmly walks over and tells the man to settle down as he opens the register.

But while reaching for the cash, the suspect let his guard down and put his knife on the counter allowing Leslie's co-worker to grab it and threaten him with it before they start fighting.

"I told him he was a hero and I bought him a cup and said you're awesome! Stay like that," Leslie said.

The suspect only managed to get away with six dollars and fortunately neither employee was injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect who has also hit two other restaurants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyice creamfightWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Man shot with own gun while trying to rob farm workers, police say
Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
More robbery
Top Stories
Farmersville Police investigate after body found in Strathmore matches description of missing person
Saint Rest Baptist Church members build lasting impact with new plaza
Man loses ear in one of three separate overnight stabbings in Fresno
Thousands attend the 89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade
Four-legged family members get their pictures taken with Santa
Man killed in dirt bike crash in Tulare County
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
Show More
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail
Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to a student
Visalia mother hasn't heard from detained son in China
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
More News