Beachgoers rescue drowning man, perform CPR at Reedley Beach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say quick action taken by bystanders at Reedley Beach saved a man's life Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a reported drowning just before 4 p.m. When they arrived they learned beachgoers had rescued the man from the water and immediately began CPR.

First responders say the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
