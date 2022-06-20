Fresno County man finds bear on his property

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bear is back in the wild after one Fresno County homeowner spotted the animal on his property over the weekend.Officials got a call about the bear around 9:30 Sunday morning from a property near McCall and Dakota Avenues, just outside of Clovis.The homeowner says he saw his horses running back and forth outside, which is when he saw the unexpected visitor.California's Department of Fish and Wildlife responded and tranquilized the 400-pound male bear.Wildlife officials removed stickers out of the animal's eyes before releasing it back into the mountains.