volunteerism

Beautify Fresno in need of volunteers for Great American Cleanup next month

The events will include trash pick-up, graffiti abatement, tree planting and more across the city.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Registration is now open for the "Great American Cleanup" in Fresno.

Beautify Fresno is organizing 12 cleanup and beautification events across the city on Saturday, April 24.

Beautify Fresno says it will follow all health and safety protocols from the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The events will include trash pick-up, graffiti abatement, tree planting and more.

They will happen simultaneously across the city from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

"Nothing like it's ever been done here in the city of Fresno before. So, we're looking at 12 locations, we're probably going to need anywhere from 800 to 1,000 volunteers to really complete the task within a two-hour period," says Mark Standriff from Beautify Fresno.

All participants will get free t-shirts.

When everyone is finished, they are invited downtown for a big outdoor celebration, with free food, music and lots of fun for everybody.

If you'd like to learn more beautifyfresno.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotrashcommunity servicefresnovolunteerismcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOLUNTEERISM
Tulare Co. needs volunteers to give COVID vaccine
California volunteers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
East Bay pink fire engine transports cancer fighters to last treatment
50 volunteers pick up trash in Fresno on Presidents Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno, Kings and Madera counties move into red tier
Tower Theatre sale halted while judge considers appeal
Man charged in deadly stabbings of Hanford siblings
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Fresno seeing 'alarming' rise in deadly crashes, police say
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Volunteers give pepper spray to Fresno's street vendors
Show More
UCSF doctor 'not concerned' after CDC warning of COVID surge
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Letter warns of further delays for high-speed rail
More TOP STORIES News