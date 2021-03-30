Beautify Fresno in need of volunteers for Great American Cleanup next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Registration is now open for the "Great American Cleanup" in Fresno.
Beautify Fresno is organizing 12 cleanup and beautification events across the city on Saturday, April 24.
Beautify Fresno says it will follow all health and safety protocols from the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
The events will include trash pick-up, graffiti abatement, tree planting and more.
They will happen simultaneously across the city from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
"Nothing like it's ever been done here in the city of Fresno before. So, we're looking at 12 locations, we're probably going to need anywhere from 800 to 1,000 volunteers to really complete the task within a two-hour period," says Mark Standriff from Beautify Fresno.
All participants will get free t-shirts.
When everyone is finished, they are invited downtown for a big outdoor celebration, with free food, music and lots of fun for everybody.
If you'd like to learn more beautifyfresno.org.
