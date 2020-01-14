Society

8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life

By
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A young teen was honored on Monday night for her quick thinking that saved her classmate's life.

Caitlin Groves, 13, an eighth-grader at Snyder Middle School, received a text message from her friend that she was contemplating suicide earlier this month.

After calling 911, Groves worked with police to track down her friend who had actually taken pills. She was rushed to the hospital and is now doing okay.

"You only hear in this day and age the kids that don't do things, people that don't step up. And here we have a young lady, 13, extremely mature and she did the right thing," said Bensalem's Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

Harran presented Groves with a plaque and a gift from Chick-fil-A for her heroic actions on Jan. 2.

Groves says she's talked to her friend who plans to return to school this week since her release from the hospital.

"It's a lot. I wasn't expecting all of this but I feel like I did the good thing," said Groves.

SEE ALSO:

Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from horrific crash on Hwy 288

Teen with autism saves friend from choking at school, credits 'SpongeBob SquarePants'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybucks countyu.s. & worldcommunitysuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News