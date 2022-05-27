Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opening in Fresno on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular traveling art exhibition is making a stop in Central California.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens Friday night in Downtown Fresno.
Beyond Van Gogh will take you on a unique experience into a three-dimensional world of intense brushstrokes and vibrant colors woven together with soothing sounds that help tell the story of one of history's most recognizable impressionist painters through the years.
"We've been to 25 cities just in the USA alone since we opened in the Spring of 2021. This show is getting a lot of traction and that speaks to the power of Vincent's work," said Beyond Van Gogh Art Historian Fanny Curtat.
The folks behind Beyond Van Gogh have transformed the inside of the Fresno Convention Center into an homage of the famous artist who once cut off his own ear.
This self-guided tour breathes new life into more than 300 pieces of Van Gogh's artwork -- including some of his most iconic paintings -- Starry Night and Sunflowers, just to name a few.
"For some people, museums are intimidating and this is a great way of introducing people to the art world. For kids, it's wonderful -- they get to walk around, run, follow the brush strokes, twirl with the peddles, adults are twirling as well. It's really bringing joy to people."
The paintings all seem to come to life as they're projected on the walls and floors, allowing you to pick up every detail in Van Gogh's work.
"This experience is incredibly hard to describe. Even if I say you're in the space with projections all around you, surrounding you on the floor, surrounding you on the walls, this something you have to feel when you're inside the space, the music connecting you to the art and bringing you on this journey. It's really hard to compare to."
Nearly three million tickets have been sold worldwide for this touring art show experience that begins Friday and runs through July 17.
For ticket information, click here.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News