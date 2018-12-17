BICYCLE CRASH

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say

Fresno Police officers are investigating what caused a deadly collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist in Central Fresno.

A 60-year-old man was riding a bike near Olive and Golden State around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash tells officers the bicyclist failed to stop at the light and went through the crosswalk as they were driving through an intersection.

The identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released.
