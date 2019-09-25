Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Merced

Merced Police say the man was riding his bike in the area of West Olive Avenue and Highway 59 just after 1 p.m. when he was hit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a commercial box truck in Merced, according to police.

Merced Police say the man was riding his bike in the area of West Olive Avenue and Highway 59 just after 1 p.m. when he was hit. The circumstances of what led up to the collision were not immediately available.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. His name and age have not been released.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

