FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is bringing back its Holiday Fantasy of Lights drive-thru light show next weekend.It'll run from December 3 through December 23.Guests will drive through the fairgrounds to get a glimpse at more than 450 holiday light displays while listening to Christmas music.This year, two walk nights have been added. Guests can walk through the grounds on December 4 and December 15.In addition to the holiday display, local food trucks will be parked at the event to offer tasty treats to enjoy during the visit.Ticket prices range from $18 to $25.