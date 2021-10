CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Central Valley's largest outdoor street fairs is making a return this weekend.The 83rd annual Big Hat Days is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.The event will be held on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13. It'll run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.There will be dozens of craft and food booths to explore.The event usually takes place the first weekend in April to kick off the Clovis Rodeo. But this year, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce chose to put it back to June.