Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County

The California Highway Patrol has completely shut down southbound Highway 99 near Road 15 in Madera County after a crash led to asphalt erosion early Saturday morning.A gas tanker carrying more than 7,500 pounds of gasoline flipped on the freeway at about 1 a.m. CHP officers say the 35-year-old driver from Tracy drove off the shoulder and overturned the truck, but they don't know why. Officers say the driver suffered minor injuries, but the crash left behind asphalt erosion damage on the roadway.Officers say drugs or alcohol were not a factor.All southbound lanes have been closed since shortly after the crash Saturday morning and officer do not have an estimated time when they can reopen the freewayThey're diverting traffic onto Chowchilla Boulevard. Caltrans is working to get a contractor who can remove and repair 100 feet of asphalt across the lanes.