Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver that was found dead inside a big rig Thursday morning on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine has been identified as a Madera man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities say EMS responded to reports of a man having a possible medical emergency on the southbound lane north of Frazier Mountain Park Road at around 8:30 a.m.
Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An official cause of death has not been announced.
The death comes after drivers were trapped along the highway due to a snowstorm that closed the roadway in both directions. The I-5 remains closed, and the estimated time of reopening has not been announced.
