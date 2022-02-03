Business

Final touches being put on Blast and Brew's Fresno location

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Final touches being put on Blast and Brew's Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are putting the finishing touches on the newest location of Blast & Brew at Herndon and Palm.

"This location is going to have full liquor," says Milano Restaurants Corporate Executive Chef Marcel Bustos. "This one has a bigger kitchen, so we're going to offer a few more items, a couple more entrees. Just expanding the menu because we're able to in this location. "

With a larger space and larger menu, Blast and Brew is looking to fill 40 to 50 full and part-time positions just to start.

"We're looking for wait staff, servers, cooks, pizza makers and then bartenders," Bustos said.

Bustos says experience is great but not necessary.

"Come here with a great attitude and ready to work," he said.

The restaurant industry was hit hard by pandemic stay-home orders but recently, Bustos says he's seen a sharp turnaround when it comes to in-house dining.

"There is a need," he said. "There are a lot of restaurants that are busy, so there's a population of people still going out to eat. The opportunity is still there."

With a better than expected turnout at Blast & Brew's job fair, Bustos says they are on track to open at the beginning of March.

"The music is going to be nice in here," he said. "We have a lot of tvs. "It's going to have a really good vibe. We also have an outdoor area that we're going to set up like a beer garden."

If you missed out on the job fair, no worries! You can still drop off an application during business hours or you can check out the Blast and Brew website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnorestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fowler police sergeant passes away from COVID-19 complications
City of Fresno enforces stronger abatement rules
Atwater police investigating 1st homicide of 2022
Biden to send troops to Europe in response to Ukraine tensions
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Valley nursing programs see rise in applications amid COVID-19 crisis
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say
Show More
SAT going digital, local district prepping students for changes
Fresno State's live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III to retire
Madera County firefighters praised for quick actions after crash
Farm in Lemoore helping provide power for families throughout CA
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
More TOP STORIES News