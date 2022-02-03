Final touches being put on Blast and Brew's Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are putting the finishing touches on the newest location of Blast & Brew at Herndon and Palm.
"This location is going to have full liquor," says Milano Restaurants Corporate Executive Chef Marcel Bustos. "This one has a bigger kitchen, so we're going to offer a few more items, a couple more entrees. Just expanding the menu because we're able to in this location. "
With a larger space and larger menu, Blast and Brew is looking to fill 40 to 50 full and part-time positions just to start.
"We're looking for wait staff, servers, cooks, pizza makers and then bartenders," Bustos said.
Bustos says experience is great but not necessary.
"Come here with a great attitude and ready to work," he said.
The restaurant industry was hit hard by pandemic stay-home orders but recently, Bustos says he's seen a sharp turnaround when it comes to in-house dining.
"There is a need," he said. "There are a lot of restaurants that are busy, so there's a population of people still going out to eat. The opportunity is still there."
With a better than expected turnout at Blast & Brew's job fair, Bustos says they are on track to open at the beginning of March.
"The music is going to be nice in here," he said. "We have a lot of tvs. "It's going to have a really good vibe. We also have an outdoor area that we're going to set up like a beer garden."
If you missed out on the job fair, no worries! You can still drop off an application during business hours or you can check out the Blast and Brew website.
