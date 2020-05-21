Society

Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett hospitalized

Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett is in the hospital recovering from a recent heart procedure.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett is in the hospital recovering from a recent heart procedure.

His son Todd Bennett posted to Facebook saying that his father's heart stopped following a heart implant procedure on Monday.

In the post, he wrote Bennett is showing positive signs and that they will try to wake him Thursday or Friday.

Bennett is the winningest head baseball coach in Fresno State history. He led the Diamond Dogs for 34 seasons, with 1,302 wins before his retirement in 2002.

His number 26 was the first number retired at Fresno State.
