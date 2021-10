FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal on Thursday afternoon.Authorities have identified the man as 67-year-old Charlie Vang of Del Rey.Vang's body was discovered in the canal bank near Blackstone Avenue and Fedora Avenue around 1:00 pm.It wasn't immediately clear how Vang ended up in the water. Authorities said they were in the preliminary stages of their investigation.The Fresno County Coroner's Office was responding to the scene.