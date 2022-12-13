Pregnant woman found dead after being set on fire in Northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was found dead after being set on fire in an alleyway on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the body of a woman believed to be pregnant was found in an alley near Cornelia and Parkway around 12:30 pm.

Maintenance workers at a nearby apartment complex were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Officers are still working to figure out if the woman died before or after she was set on fire.

Investigators say the woman had suffered injuries unrelated to fire.

