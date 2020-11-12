veterans day

Local builder thanks veterans by painting flags on their curbs

The US flag was painted next to the address of dozens of homes built by Bonadelle Neighborhoods.
By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bonadelle Homes came up with a 'Painting for Patriots program to honor local veterans beyond their special day.

Curbside service in The Grove neighborhood in Clovis included the 'Stars and stripes', which will now welcome them home every day.

The US flag was painted next to the address of dozens of homes built by Bonadelle Neighborhoods.

Company president John Bonadelle said, "We're very proud of what they've sacrificed and what they've done for our country and their service."

When his father started the company 75 years ago, many of his homes were purchased by World War II veterans.

The company has celebrated Veterans' Day in different ways over the years, including with yard signs, cookies and mugs, but with the pandemic, they decided on way to say 'thank you' that was safe.

Chilly weather made it more difficult to hold a steady hand but the company figured a painting, instead of a small flag on the lawn, was the ideal way to thank veterans for their service.

John Bonadelle said, "We all agreed it's a lot more permanent and we're pretty excited about being able to put the American flag on individual veterans' homes."

Bonadelle added the veterans appreciated the patriotic paintings.

About 100 homes in different Bonadelle Neighborhoods had the US flags painted on their curbs on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisveteransveterans dayamerican flagflags
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS DAY
Local golf tournament held to raise money for veteran rehabilitation
US veterans to receive free lifetime passes to national parks
Long Island woman works to feed veterans in need
President Bush's beloved service dog Sully gets bronze statue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurant owners preparing for county to move back into 'purple' tier
Local golf tournament held to raise money for veteran rehabilitation
Man killed after truck rolls into canal in Kings County
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
23-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 near Riverdale
Fresno Co. could be pushed back into 'purple tier', officials worry
Eviction concerns for motel residents during Fresno "Red Light District" reboot
Show More
Kings Co. on verge of falling back into 'purple' tier
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Madera Unified collects over $12,000 in gift cards for Creek Fire victims
Fresno Police fear killing of gang member may spark more shootings
Video shows scary moment lightning strikes Tulare couple's car
More TOP STORIES News