Local builder thanks veterans by painting flags on their curbs

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bonadelle Homes came up with a 'Painting for Patriots program to honor local veterans beyond their special day.Curbside service in The Grove neighborhood in Clovis included the 'Stars and stripes', which will now welcome them home every day.The US flag was painted next to the address of dozens of homes built by Bonadelle Neighborhoods.Company president John Bonadelle said, "We're very proud of what they've sacrificed and what they've done for our country and their service."When his father started the company 75 years ago, many of his homes were purchased by World War II veterans.The company has celebrated Veterans' Day in different ways over the years, including with yard signs, cookies and mugs, but with the pandemic, they decided on way to say 'thank you' that was safe.Chilly weather made it more difficult to hold a steady hand but the company figured a painting, instead of a small flag on the lawn, was the ideal way to thank veterans for their service.John Bonadelle said, "We all agreed it's a lot more permanent and we're pretty excited about being able to put the American flag on individual veterans' homes."Bonadelle added the veterans appreciated the patriotic paintings.About 100 homes in different Bonadelle Neighborhoods had the US flags painted on their curbs on Wednesday.