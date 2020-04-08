education

Fresno non-profit agencies teaming up to deliver books to children

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With schools and libraries closed right now during the coronavirus pandemic, it's tough for kids to get their hands on books.

So, several Fresno non-profit agencies have teamed up to get books to kids.

Every day, volunteers collect and sort books at one of two Fresno churches. They are getting them ready to send out to neighborhoods across Fresno County.

The goal is to get as many books as possible into the hands of kids who have nothing at home to read.

Reading Heart founder Danay Ferguson says in addition to delivering books to free pop-up libraries across the city, there's another way to now reach out.

"So we're filling those little libraries so that way, kids can come in and choose a book from there," Ferguson said. "But as like the food distribution centers go about on the round handing out the food, they're able to pass out books to the people that bring their kids as well."

Organizations like the Fresno Grizzlies and Every Neighborhood Partnership are helping to deliver books until the pandemic subsides.

The hope is to get 40-50,000 books into the hands of families across the county.

If you're interested in volunteering in some way, you can visit their website.

Related topics:
educationfresnochildreneducationbookscoronavirus californiacoronavirusreadingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
