BREAKING NEWS
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
coronavirus
Share
Tweet
Email
Central California coronavirus cases
Latest cases in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Mariposa, Merced, and Kings counties
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Free educational resources for Central Valley kids stuck at home
List of Valley resources during COVID-19 pandemic
Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
Updates on shelter-in-place orders in the Valley, response to COVID-19 pandemic
More Stories
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
Winds, cool weather bring more hardship to Valley's restaurant owners
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
Should your child repeat a grade?
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Why local gun stores are having trouble keeping supply stocked
Denmark to cull up to 17M mink to stop mutated coronavirus
Show More
Show Fewer
More Stories
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Free educational resources for Central Valley kids stuck at home
List of Valley resources during COVID-19 pandemic
Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
Updates on shelter-in-place orders in the Valley, response to COVID-19 pandemic
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
Winds, cool weather bring more hardship to Valley's restaurant owners
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
Should your child repeat a grade?
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Why local gun stores are having trouble keeping supply stocked
Denmark to cull up to 17M mink to stop mutated coronavirus
Show More
Show Fewer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates