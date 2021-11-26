Business

CA Boston Market closes without notice, leaving customers without their prepaid Thanksgiving meals

EMBED <>More Videos

Customers with preordered meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. -- Customers who showed up at a Boston Market in Southern California to pick up their preordered Thanksgiving meals got an unpleasant surprise when they arrived at the restaurant.

A shocking sign was posted on the door that read: "No employees showing up today. We are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!"

Customers were in disbelief when they found out the restaurant was closed.

"I have family coming over, and it's just a shame that Boston Market did this to all the people," said Arthur Lozano, a disappointed customer.

Customer Frankia Medina said she didn't receive any type of notice beforehand and now has to figure out what to serve for dinner.

"They're not open, there's nothing to pick up, and even worse it's my birthday," said Moya Morgan.

Another sign posted at the location suggested to order food from a Coco's Bakery nearby.

Our sister station KABC-TV reached out to Boston Market. The company issued the following response:

"We are in the process of refunding the Thanksgiving order(s) of every guest impacted by our Rancho Cucamonga location. We are investigating the cause of this issue. We sincerely apologize to every guest who placed an order and came to the restaurant."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniafoodthanksgivingcustomer
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News