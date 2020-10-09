Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Dinuba couple hoping to spend their honeymoon by the beach in Cancun were instead forced to seek shelter as Hurricane Delta brought strong rains and wind to the area.

Newlyweds Briseida and Trey Vaughn were told they were being evacuated Wednesday morning.

They, along with dozens of other guests, were taken to a nearby school to escape the storm.

Many had to sleep on makeshift beds on the floor.

Hours later, the hurricane hit about 20 miles south of Cancun.

The Vaughns said as the storm dumped rain into the area, those sheltering could hear very strong winds and the sound of things flying.

Guests were cleared to return to the hotel the next morning.

While the storm may have passed, there was damage left behind.

It's not the honeymoon the couple had planned, but it's one they say they won't forget.

The Vaughns say they plan to fly back to California Friday, and while their vacation wasn't what they expected, they are excited to start their new life as a family after learning they are expecting a child.
