Fresno County winery hosts Mother's Day brunch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mother's Day brunch at Engelmann Cellars is back and thriving.Sunday was the day to spoil mom this Mother's Day with a yummy brunch at the local winery.This is Engelmann's Cellars first brunch since the pandemic began.There was a six-station grand buffet-style brunch that included smoked brisket, omelets, chicken and waffles, and much more.The ticketed event was sold out in two weeks, but if you weren't able to get tickets, then you could bring your picnic blanket and enjoy the performance by Kat the Musician."It's one of the few venues where we have about two acres of space and everything is all outside," says Kylie Brown. "The weather is absolutely beautiful out here. You can always depend on it being a little bit cooler out here than down in town."The food was provided by Thumbs Up Catering.The tasting room was open until 5 pm.