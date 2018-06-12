Brush fire threatening homes in Benedict Canyon

By ABC7.com staff
BENEDICT CANYON --
Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening homes in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood above Beverly Hills.

The Portola Fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Portola Drive and it was said to be threatening homes in at least three neighborhoods.

Firefighters were mobilizing multiple engine companies to put structure defense in place.

More than 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, which had burned through more than 10 acres.

No injuries were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
