BTS teaching fans to speak Korean while many endure coronavirus shelter-in-place order

SAN FRANCISCO -- BTS fans stuck at home during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order now have a new option for entertainment and education.

The South Korean K-pop group has launched a 30 lesson web series to teach fans how to speak Korean.

The series is available on the social media platform Weverse, which was created by Big Hit Entertainment. Registered fans will be able to access the lessons for free.

The group says lessons are designed to make it easy and fun to learn the language.

They hope teaching fans Korean will help them better understand the lyrics to their hit songs.

While the lessons launched online during the COVID-19 outbreak, they were actually planned well before the pandemic started.

The first three lessons were released on Tuesday, March 24. The rest will be released every Monday at 9 p.m. Seoul time.
