Brad Fontes steps down as Buchanan baseball head coach

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 5 seasons at the helm of the storied Buchanan baseball program, Brad Fontes is officially stepping down as the head coach.

During his tenure, he led the Bears to a 111-23 overall record, going 52-8 in conference with 4 TRAC championships along the way (2019, 2021-23). In 2021, Buchanan would also secure a Division 1 Central Section title.

Fontes' wife Karen said on Twitter, "This was the toughest decision he has ever had to make. Life is short and he will be focusing on his ongoing health issues. We look forward to watching from the stands! "

A perennial powerhouse in the Central Valley -- the job opening is considered one of the best opportunities to coach high school baseball in the state.