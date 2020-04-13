Buchanan state champ Corie Smith is ready to compete at defending national champion Arkansas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Corie Smith was one of the runners to watch every year at the state meet.Her handful of first-place medals shows just how much she accomplished as a Buchanan Bear."My sophomore cross country season really set me up for the rest of my three years here. That was just the point where I knew that I was a competitor and helped boost my confidence a lot."Smith won the individual state title her sophomore year and in 2019 she helped lead Buchanan to back-to-back team titles in track and cross country."We have a very strong young distance team this year, for me to see not just what I could do but what the other girls could do. It's disappointing, but we're looking forward to our next chapter."Corie was expected to run the two-mile this track season and she was looking forward to lowering her time in the one-mile."It's super weird not training for a specific thing, but I couldn't 't imagine not doing anything so I'm super grateful that I can still go outside and run and work out. "The Bear took official college visits to Penn State, Wisconsin and Arkansas. In February she made her decision to become a Razorback.Just like Buchanan in 2019, Arkansas completed a three-season sweep winning national titles in indoor track and field, outdoor, and cross country."I know we're going to be really good program, they have a really good group of girls coming in and I just had this feeling. I'm confident in my decision and I'm super happy to be going there," she said.Corie said you could see her running a new event in college - the steeple chase. One thing she is sure to get used to is the woo pig sooie chant."I definitely learned it and you'll probably see me saying it a lot next year," she said.