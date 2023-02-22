Wreaths Across America: Buchanan High students honor Veterans

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis community is taking action to educate the next generation about the service and sacrifice of military service members.

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit stopped in the Valley at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students learned real life stories of patriotism by simply walking out to the school's parking lot.

High school junior David Malcolm loves history. He said, "You just got to remember what this country is built upon and that's the people in the past who died for us."

Today's out-of-class assignment reminded him of his grandpa who served in the army. "My grandfather passed away when I was about five years old, and I miss him. But knowing that people like this are trying to remember those who fought and those who served, brings a smile to my heart," he said.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Fresno-Yosemite Chapter was able to get Wreaths Across America to stop in Central California for the first time ever.

The 48' trailer was purposely parked next to Buchanan's Memorial Garden that honors the eight fallen alumni who lost their lives while on military duty in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars from 2004 to 2010. The memorial included brothers Jared and Nathan Hubbard, Jeremiah Baro, Nicholas Eischen, Tony Butterfield, Rowan Walter, Brian Piercy and Matthew Abbate.

Becky Malmo with the local chapter said, "This was the place because they clearly honor veterans, but we wanted to recognize the Buchanan Eight one more time".

It's a museum on wheels has interactive exhibits and short films.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit which honor Veterans, by placing wreaths at their headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and cemeteries across the nation.

Vietnam Vet August Flach was had the VFW Post 3225 set up near the exhibit. He said this exhibit reminds him of his fallen comrades. "It's a part of the healing, definitely a part of the healing process. I got a little choked up when I was in there because I thought about my friends. But yeah it definitely has a strong message and helps me."

The event concluded with a ceremony that included the presentation of colors and comments honoring Buchanan's fallen Veterans by Pastor Tim Rolen.

Veterans in attendance will be honored and receive a special presentation.

The mobile education exhibit is only in Clovis on Tuesday, but the next stop on the national tour is in Bakersfield on Wednesday.