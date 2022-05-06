Fresno Unified investigating controversial picture taken at Bullard High

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A controversial picture taken at a northwest Fresno high school and posted on social media could result in disciplinary action for those involved.Action News choose not to share the picture due to the subject matter, but we can tell you the image features a person wearing a garment associated with white supremacists.The picture that's been shared hundreds of times on social media was taken in Bullard High's weight room, according to Fresno Unified School Board Trustee Terry Slatic.We reached out to FUSD in regards to the image and they shared this statement: "We are aware and are actively investigating. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken for those involved and we are providing extra support for students and staff."