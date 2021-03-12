Fiery crash in northwest Fresno near Bullard and West leaves at least one dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery wreck in northwest Fresno on Thursday has left at least one person dead.

The crash happened around 3:30 pm near Bullard and West.

Fresno city councilmember Mike Karbassi was nearby when the accident happened and tried to help. He told Action News Fresno police did a great job responding to the crash, but unfortunately, someone died.

