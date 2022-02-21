Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Diamond Dogs using new technology to call pitches

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new NCAA rule for college baseball got approved last year.

Teams can now use a one-way in-ear communication device from the dugout to the catcher.

The device has been used since 2018 as an experimental tool in select conferences like the sec. Now it's fair game for all programs, and Fresno State is one of the schools implementing the technology this year.
