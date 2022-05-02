Bulldog Breakdown: Interviews with players, coaches at the Spring Showcase

FRESNO, Calif. -- The 2022 Spring Showcase for Fresno State Football has Bulldog fans geared up for fall kickoff.And Action News was right there, covering the action and speaking to an all-star lineup, from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper and the reunion between Pat Hill and John Baxter.But first, in the video above, we have a rundown of the Bulldogs heading to the NFL.Click on the videos below to watch our interviews with senior players and coaches from Fresno State football.JAKE HAENER, Fresno State senior quarterbackJALEN CROPPER, Fresno State senior wide receiverTERRY TUMEY, Fresno State athletic directorJEFF TEDFORD, Fresno State football head coachEVAN WILLIAMS, Fresno State senior cornerbackKENNY WIGGINS, former Bulldog and NFL veteranPAT HILL, former head coach, and JOHN BAXTER, current associate head coach