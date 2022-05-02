Bulldog Breakdown: Interviews with players, coaches at the Spring Showcase

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Spring Showcase

FRESNO, Calif. -- The 2022 Spring Showcase for Fresno State Football has Bulldog fans geared up for fall kickoff.

And Action News was right there, covering the action and speaking to an all-star lineup, from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper and the reunion between Pat Hill and John Baxter.

But first, in the video above, we have a rundown of the Bulldogs heading to the NFL.

Click on the videos below to watch our interviews with senior players and coaches from Fresno State football.

JAKE HAENER, Fresno State senior quarterback

EMBED More News Videos



JALEN CROPPER, Fresno State senior wide receiver

EMBED More News Videos



TERRY TUMEY, Fresno State athletic director

EMBED More News Videos



JEFF TEDFORD, Fresno State football head coach

EMBED More News Videos


EVAN WILLIAMS, Fresno State senior cornerback

EMBED More News Videos



KENNY WIGGINS, former Bulldog and NFL veteran

EMBED More News Videos



PAT HILL, former head coach, and JOHN BAXTER, current associate head coach

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Massive fire raging in Mexican restaurant in Visalia
NFL legend and former Bulldog Lorenzo Neal arrested for DUI again
Man tried to kidnap 14-yr-old girl from Merced parking lot, police say
Tulare County deputies shoot, injure man armed with knife
Selma man now facing charges for murdering both his parents
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Man seen on video snatching dog from CA home sells beloved pet for $20
Show More
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Fresno County now has a brand new animal shelter
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Vintage Days is back at Fresno State
More TOP STORIES News