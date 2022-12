Bulldog Breakdown: 1 on 1 with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat WSU

EMBED <>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=12588754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sports reporter Alec Nolan talks one on one with the only Fresno State quarterback to beat Washington State University, Mark Barsotti.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sports reporter Alec Nolan talks one on one with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat Washington State University, Mark Barsotti.

Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.