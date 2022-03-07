Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Grace Doyle's U.S. Volleyball training

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not volleyball season, but Grace Doyle is coming off a season to remember.

After an impressive junior campaign where she finished second in program history in single-season hit percentage, her Head Coach chose Doyle to represent Fresno State and partake in a special USA Volleyball weekend.

This week, Action News spoke with Doyle, who says she was in shock the whole time.
