FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State defense is looking to bounce back from allowing 30 points a game last season.This is Year 2 of a system under coach Inge that features the husky position - a spot that could be critical to a successful campaign.Standing in the middle of the defense - the husky works as a kind of combo position.We spoke to the team about the challenges and advantages of this strategy.