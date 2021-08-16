Bulldog Breakdown: Assistant Coach Pat Waer bids farewell

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A familiar face in Fresno State's dugout has decided to move on from the program.Assistant Coach Pat Waer was a part of the staff that won the College World Series and has recruited and coached some of the biggest names to come out of the program.While he'll be missed on the coaching staff, Waer is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.Action News caught up with him at his classroom at Gateway High School where he is now teaching Government and Economics to seniors.