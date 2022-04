FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a coaching staff filled with former Bulldogs, Saga Tuitele is one of the few with no previous ties to the program.He comes to the Valley, with his latest coaching stop being West Point.Action News caught up with the Dogs' first year coach about getting the call from Tedford when he was with the Army as well as some memories from his time as a player at Bulldog Stadium.