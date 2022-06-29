burger king

Man snaps photo of vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall

The relic is located on the first floor of the mall, and is only accessible via a key from a staffer.
By Christie Ileto
DELAWARE -- If you're feeling nostalgic, here's a blast from the past!

A vendor at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware found an intact, vintage Burger King behind a wall.

And his picture is going viral.

"It's kind of cool. When I first saw it, I was blown away myself," said Tom Dahlke, General Manager of the Concord Mall.

The relic is located on the first floor of the mall, and is only accessible via a key from a staffer. So, it's not visible to those passing by.

But when a mall vendor saw it back in April, he snapped a picture and posted it.

That photo was re-posted on Twitter this week, leading other mall employees, shoppers and tens of thousands of Twitter users to reminisce about their childhoods spent at BK.

"It is a surprise to me that it has taken off as quickly as it did," Dahlke said. "It is kind of cool to have something that nostalgic here in the building. We're hopeful to rent it and have it occupied soon."

Mall management gave Action News a tour, showing them everything from the old french frier to the 90s paintings still hanging on the wall.

The general manager says it's not clear how long the space has been sitting vacant, as they took over in January 2020, but they're hoping to get another tenant - preferably an eatery - since the space is laid out for one.
