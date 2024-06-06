Man threatened Hanford Burger King employees over mistake in order, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police have a man in jail accused of threatening fast food employees over a mistake with his order.
Officers responded to the Burger King on 11th Avenue near Fargo shortly after 7:30 pm Monday.
They say three men came into the restaurant and confronted the staff about their order.
Armando Gonzalez allegedly went behind the counter, pulled out a knife at an employee and threatened to stab him.
Police say he then assaulted another employee before taking off with the other men.
Investigators later arrested Gonzalez during a traffic stop.
He faces several charges.