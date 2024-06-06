  • Watch Now

Man threatened Hanford Burger King employees over mistake in order, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Man threatened Hanford Burger King employees after mistake, police say
Hanford police have a man in jail accused of threatening fast food employees over a mistake with his order.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police have a man in jail accused of threatening fast food employees over a mistake with his order.

Officers responded to the Burger King on 11th Avenue near Fargo shortly after 7:30 pm Monday.

They say three men came into the restaurant and confronted the staff about their order.

Armando Gonzalez allegedly went behind the counter, pulled out a knife at an employee and threatened to stab him.

Police say he then assaulted another employee before taking off with the other men.

Investigators later arrested Gonzalez during a traffic stop.

He faces several charges.

