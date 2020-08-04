Burger King worker shot and killed over food wait time, police say

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car
EMBED More News Videos

Police found a man who'd been shot outside a Jack in the Box, but his car was missing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaburger kingshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & worldman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of Clovis High wrestler pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Fresno police officer helps family that lost home in house fire
Urgent help arrives in Central Valley with state strike force, $52 million
CA sees decline in COVID-19 cases, but not in the Central Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia police officer hospitalized after being hit by car during traffic stop
Show More
Tulare Co. health officials tie large number of COVID-19 cases to gatherings
Fresno Unified School District working to provide internet access for all families in district
Body found in central Fresno canal, police investigating
Merced leaders share spending plan for $1 million in COVID relief funds
Fresno Superior Court in downtown Fresno closes after water line ruptures
More TOP STORIES News