FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who burglarized a pharmacy in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning.Officers responded to a burglary alarm on Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue at the CVS Pharmacy just after 3 am.Investigators found broken glass from the front door. It's unclear what was taken from the store.Police say the suspect was wearing a mask, but no further information was immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.