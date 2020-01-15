Fowler City Councilman Mark Rodriguez was arrested Saturday morning by Fowler police.
Police are requesting burglary charges against him.
Police say sometime around 6 a.m., Rodriguez went to his ex-girlfriend's house uninvited and either took or damaged something there.
He was arrested.
His ex-girlfriend was not home at the time because she was out of town.
She was at the police department on Monday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
