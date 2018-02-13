VALENTINE'S DAY

7 locally made products you can get your sweetheart for Valentine's Day

Benjamin Kirk and Amanda Venegas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Still looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift? Nothing says "I love you" like a handmade gift made by local artisans. Here are a few options.

Molucca Craft Chocolate

At Molucca Craft Chocolate, it all starts with the beans brought in from around the world to this Fresno facility -- and it ends with your loved one thanking you for this delicious treat.

Made in the Valley: Molucca Craft Chocolate
EMBED More News Videos

Here's their recipe for success.


Their products can be found at several stores, restaurants, and wineries around the Valley. You can find a list at moluccachocolate.com

Raizana Tea Company

From helping with sleep to soothing a stomach, this downtown Fresno business blends tea to help with your loved one's ailments.

Made in the Valley - Raizana Tea Company
NOTE: The Raizana Tea Company is under new ownership since they were last featured on Made in the Valley.
EMBED More News Videos

A behind the scenes look at the Fresno business helping people around the country soothe their the ailments with a cup of tea.


Their Tea Bar is located at 2015 Tuolumne St. Fresno, CA 93721. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
https://raizana.com/

Harper Grayce

They say home is where the heart is, and for owner Jen Bier, it's also where she creates works of wooden art for other people's houses. Harper Grayce sells reclaimed wooden laser cut signs. They have sayings and personal touches like family member's last names.

Made in the Valley: Harper Grayce
EMBED More News Videos

They say home is where heart is, and for Jen Bier, it's also where she creates works of wooden art for other people's houses.


You buy their signs locally at The Foundry Collective in Old Town Clovis. Their address is 601 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612. You can also find their products online at harpergraycesigns.com

Basilwood Farms

Owner Jill Spruance puts her passion for handcrafted items in every bar of goat milk soap she makes, curates and cuts for her business Basilwood Farms.

Made in the Valley: Basilwood Farms
EMBED More News Videos

How goats are helping beauty thrive for one Prather business.


Basilwood Farms products are available at about 45 retailers in the Central Valley including 3 Oaks Studio in Clovis, Root General Store in Downtown Fresno, Sole 2 Soul in Riverpark, and The Packaging Store in Fig Garden. You can also buy their products online at basilwoodfarm.com

Brewer & Marr Glassworks

Owner Chelsea Brewer handcrafts sun catchers, catch all's, and has been hired to do work for homeowners. Her decor has been inspired by the desert landscapes where she has lived.

Made in the Valley: Brewer & Marr Glassworks
EMBED More News Videos

Chelsea Brewer is crafting her next piece of stained glass art.


You can find her creations at Enjoy the Store in Visalia at 115 N. West Street Visalia, CA 93291 and Root General at 1424 Fulton St. Fresno, Ca 93721. You can also purchase her work online at brewerandmarr.com

Riley's Brewing Company

Is your loved one a beer lover? Then check out Riley's Brewing Company. You loved one may (or may not) appreciate their edgy names such as Sancha Blond Ale or Cougar Pale Ale. They also make several styles of hard soda if you are looking for something a bit different.

Made in the Valley: Riley's Brewing Company
EMBED More News Videos

We returned to Riley's Brewing Company for an update on how the beer maker is growing outside of the growler.


You can find their products at 28777 Ave 15 1/2, Madera, CA 93638
rileysbrewing.com

Natasha Holland Studio

With the stroke of her brush, artist Natasha Holland Hayes creates a one of a kind watercolor maps.
Made in the Valley: Natasha Holland Studio
EMBED More News Videos

A South Valley artist is connecting with people all over the world with her unique maps.

Her unique work can be purchased at:
- Vivily Vintage & Handmade at 1932 N Echo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
- Embellish and Restore at 115 N West St, Visalia, CA 93291
- The Soaking Tub at227 N Irwin St, Hanford, CA 93230
- The Foundry Collective at 601 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

You can also find her artwork in her Etsy store

------

BONUS FOR YOUR BEST FRIEND

Plato Pet Treats

If you are looking for a Valentine's Day treat for your four-legged friend, this local business has you covered. Plato Pet Treats makes specialty dog treats.


Made in the Valley: Plato Pet Treats
EMBED More News Videos

We're back with a Fresno business that is helping tails wag.


You can find their products at many locations around the Central Valley: platopettreats.com/store-locator.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessvalentine's daymade in the valley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
Necco plant abruptly closes, fate of candy hearts unknown
8-year-old boy saves classmate after she started to choke during Valentine's Day party
Fresno business known for grand celebrations gives couple free wedding on Valentine's Day
Shelter dog looks for 'the one' this Valentine's Day
Central Fresno florist opens drive through to help handle the Valentine's Day rush
More valentine's day
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News