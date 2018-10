7 locally made products you can get your sweetheart for Valentine's Day

Molucca Craft Chocolate

Raizana Tea Company

Harper Grayce

Basilwood Farms

Brewer & Marr Glassworks

Riley's Brewing Company

Natasha Holland Studio

Plato Pet Treats

At Molucca Craft Chocolate, it all starts with the beans brought in from around the world to this Fresno facility -- and it ends with your loved one thanking you for this delicious treat.Their products can be found at several stores, restaurants, and wineries around the Valley. You can find a list at moluccachocolate.com From helping with sleep to soothing a stomach, this downtown Fresno business blends tea to help with your loved one's ailments.Their Tea Bar is located at 2015 Tuolumne St. Fresno, CA 93721. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.They say home is where the heart is, and for owner Jen Bier, it's also where she creates works of wooden art for other people's houses. Harper Grayce sells reclaimed wooden laser cut signs. They have sayings and personal touches like family member's last names.You buy their signs locally at The Foundry Collective in Old Town Clovis. Their address is 601 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612. You can also find their products online at harpergraycesigns.com Owner Jill Spruance puts her passion for handcrafted items in every bar of goat milk soap she makes, curates and cuts for her business Basilwood Farms.Basilwood Farms products are available at about 45 retailers in the Central Valley including 3 Oaks Studio in Clovis, Root General Store in Downtown Fresno, Sole 2 Soul in Riverpark, and The Packaging Store in Fig Garden. You can also buy their products online at basilwoodfarm.com Owner Chelsea Brewer handcrafts sun catchers, catch all's, and has been hired to do work for homeowners. Her decor has been inspired by the desert landscapes where she has lived.You can find her creations at Enjoy the Store in Visalia at 115 N. West Street Visalia, CA 93291 and Root General at 1424 Fulton St. Fresno, Ca 93721. You can also purchase her work online at brewerandmarr.com Is your loved one a beer lover? Then check out Riley's Brewing Company. You loved one may (or may not) appreciate their edgy names such as Sancha Blond Ale or Cougar Pale Ale. They also make several styles of hard soda if you are looking for something a bit different.You can find their products at 28777 Ave 15 1/2, Madera, CA 93638With the stroke of her brush, artist Natasha Holland Hayes creates a one of a kind watercolor maps.- Vivily Vintage & Handmade at 1932 N Echo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704- Embellish and Restore at 115 N West St, Visalia, CA 93291- The Soaking Tub at227 N Irwin St, Hanford, CA 93230- The Foundry Collective at 601 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612You can also find her artwork in her Etsy store ------If you are looking for a Valentine's Day treat for your four-legged friend, this local business has you covered. Plato Pet Treats makes specialty dog treats.You can find their products at many locations around the Central Valley: platopettreats.com/store-locator