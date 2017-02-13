Made in the Valley: Harper Grayce

They say home is where heart is, and for Jen Bier, it's also where she creates works of wooden art for other people's houses."People email me weekly saying 'I'm in shock, I have no idea this is what I was getting. It's so much more beautiful than I could've ever imagined.' And that is the coolest thing in the world," said Jen Bier, owner of Harper Grayce.Jen Bier's Company sells reclaimed wooden laser cut signs. They have sayings and personal touches like family member's last names. She started the company in 2015 on a whim to make some extra money at the old town flea market and quickly sold out."It was a shock to me. I had no idea this would happen," said Bier.She creates the designs using her computer. Then her husband laser cuts all of the wording with a machine. In her workshop, she sands down the letters and puts the designs on wooden signs.Jen is able to bring her designs thanks to life thanks to the power of social media -- reaching people in the Valley, but also all around the world."Without social media I wouldn't be nowhere (sic). I think within the first year I was close to 15,000 followers, it was just insane," said Bier, "Every time I post, I get people saying 'How can I buy this? What can I do?' So that's where I get, I have to say, about 75% of my customers come from social media."Many have found her on Instagram. Jen sells her signs on her web site and through The Foundry in Old Town Clovis. Since she launched her business in 2016, she's sold 2,000 handmade signs, allowing her the freedom to combine her passions."I've always wanted to be creative and do something on my own but I've always wanted to stay home with my babies. So this is giving me the opportunity to do both," said Bier.A gift this Fresno mom says she couldn't be more grateful for.------