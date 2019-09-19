Business

AirBnB announces plans to go public in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- AirBnb revealed Thursday that it plans to go public next year.

Investors have waited a long time for San Francisco-based AirBnb to announce its plans for an initial, public offering.

Earlier this week, AirBnb said it has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

USA today also reports AirBnb brought in more than $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter of this year.

But investors may be cautious following this year's IPO's for Uber and Lyft.

Both ridesharing companies continue to lose money, and both keep trading below the opening stock price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbfinancial marketsstocksstock market
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
Show More
Federal prosecutors charge Ed Buck in man's OD death in WeHo
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, US Navy says
More TOP STORIES News