apple

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an introduction of the new iPhone 5 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

By Jobina Fortson
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple will reportedly unveil its latest iPhone in an event at its headquarters today.

According to a series of reports and industry experts, the 2019 iPhone will be a lot like the iPhone 2018. Incremental changes are expected to be revealed. Industry insiders predict the changes will include more advanced cameras, faster chips, the new version of the operating system and possibly new colors. The three rear-facing cameras seem to be the biggest change coming to this year's model.

The flagship phone will likely cost somewhere around $1,000. The Wall Street Journal said Apple will release three phones, the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11R, and iPhone 11R max.

All of the rumors about a 5G iPhone or a folding iPhone are slated for some time in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscupertinotim cookapple watchtechnologyiphoneipadapplecellphone
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Consumer Reports: Privacy concerns with smart speakers
Thieves steal $50K worth of products from CA Apple store
Cracked iPhone screen? You'll have more places to fix it
Apple says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings anymore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
California closer to letting college athletes make money
Fresno parents planning daughter's funeral days after she's taken to hospital
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Murder suspect found dead in Fresno Co. jail cell, apparent suicide
Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man
Show More
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Brewing company offers Fresnans free tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno
Inmate 'escapes' Fresno County jail minutes before he's to be released
More TOP STORIES News