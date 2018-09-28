FACEBOOK

Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over graphic content

EMBED </>More Videos

For nine months, Selena Scola's job was to sit in a cubicle and watch videos, thousands each day, to try to catch and remove offensive posts and live-streams. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Lawyers for the San Francisco woman who is claiming post-traumatic stress as a result of working for Facebook spoke with ABC7 News Wednesday.

They are seeking class-action status for content moderators who are tasked with removing offensive content.

Selena Scola filed the lawsuit in San Mateo County Superior Court.

RELATED: Lawsuit claims Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD after viewing graphic content

She claims as a result of working at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park as a contract content moderator, she's suffered lasting psychological trauma.

For nine months until March of this year her job was to sit in a cubicle and watch videos, thousands each day, to try to catch and remove offensive posts and live-streams.

Her attorneys at Saveri Law Firm in San Francisco told ABC7 News that some of those images were extremely graphic, and Facebook did not do enough to protect Scola and other content moderators.

Find more stories, photos, and videos on Facebook here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfacebooksocial medialawsuitPTSDviolencemurdercourt casemental healthclass action lawsuit
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
Should you still trust Facebook?
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More facebook
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News